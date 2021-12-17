Bowling Green - Charles W. Hendrick, 85 of Bowling Green died Thursday, December 16, 2021.
The Warren County native was a son of the late Marshall Wilson Hendrick and Neil Frances Thompson Hendrick. He was preceded in death by a son, Kelly Hendrick and brother, Steve Hendrick. Charles was in construction, a member of the Bethel United Methodist Church, Oakland Masonic Lodge #563 and the Shriners.
Leaving to cherish his memory is his wife June Hendrick; two daughters, Penny Clark (Marc) and Donna Moran (Larry); five grandchildren, Daniel Moran (Katy), Jonathan Moran (Jennifer), Thomas Moran (Leslie), Kelli Brown (Jeremy) and Kristian Clark (Jenna); ten great grandchildren, Davis Moran, Elizabeth Moran, Wilson Moran, Elsie Kate Moran, Emmie June Moran, Hanna Moran, Warren Brown, Merritt Brown, Marshall Clark and Chapel Clark; four sisters, Shirley Whitley, Deloris Donoho (Ralph), Jane Rector (Charles) and Brenda Rector; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Bethel Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:30 - 8 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Tornado Victims % Living Hope Baptist Church 1805 Westen St., Bowling Green, Ky 42104 or go online to Living hope Baptist Church push pay.com choose Local Missions BG Tornado Relief.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.