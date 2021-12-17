Bowling Green - Charles W. Hendrick, 85 of Bowling Green died Thursday, December 16, 2021.

The Warren County native was a son of the late Marshall Wilson Hendrick and Neil Frances Thompson Hendrick. He was preceded in death by a son, Kelly Hendrick and brother, Steve Hendrick. Charles was in construction, a member of the Bethel United Methodist Church, Oakland Masonic Lodge #563 and the Shriners.

Leaving to cherish his memory is his wife June Hendrick; two daughters, Penny Clark (Marc) and Donna Moran (Larry); five grandchildren, Daniel Moran (Katy), Jonathan Moran (Jennifer), Thomas Moran (Leslie), Kelli Brown (Jeremy) and Kristian Clark (Jenna); ten great grandchildren, Davis Moran, Elizabeth Moran, Wilson Moran, Elsie Kate Moran, Emmie June Moran, Hanna Moran, Warren Brown, Merritt Brown, Marshall Clark and Chapel Clark; four sisters, Shirley Whitley, Deloris Donoho (Ralph), Jane Rector (Charles) and Brenda Rector; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Bethel Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:30 - 8 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Tornado Victims % Living Hope Baptist Church 1805 Westen St., Bowling Green, Ky 42104 or go online to Living hope Baptist Church push pay.com choose Local Missions BG Tornado Relief.