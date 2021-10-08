Bowling Green - Charles William 'Bill' Hanner, 80, of Bowling Green passed away October 4, 2021 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
The Detroit native was born August 15, 1941 and grew up in Madisonville, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Eula Bell Stum Hanner. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Russell Hanner who passed away in 1998 as well as his nephew, John Mark Buckman. The United States Army veteran was a 1st Lieutenant during the Vietnam era. Bill was later employed as a social worker by the Commonwealth of Kentucky. He was a graduate of the University of Kentucky where he obtained a Master's in Social Work. Bill loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and tending to his own private nature preserve in Grayson County. He was constantly engaged in unique hobbies.
Survivors include his wife of 16 years, Gloria Jean Clark-Hanner of Bowling Green; sister, Joyce Buckman (Dr. William) of Bowling Green; nephews, Gordon Buckman (Kim) of Bowling Green and Richard Buckman (Kristi) of Austin, Texas; great-nephews, Aaron Buckman (Karen), Thomas Buckman (Alex), Liam Buckman, Nick Watt, and Noah Watt; great-nieces, Kylie and Ashlyn Buckman; one great-great nephew, Lincoln James Buckman; and sister-in-law, Rachel Russell.
Cremation was chosen. Expressions of sympathy can be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky. J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.