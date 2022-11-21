Bowling Green – Charles (Chuck) William Coates, died Thursday, November 17 in Bowling Green.
Chuck was born on August 4, 1940, in Flint, Michigan to the late William Harris and Ruth Jennings Coates, and he is also preceded in death by his son, Roger Jennings Coates and a brother John Richards Coates and his wife Marilyn.
He served in the United States Marine Corps. Mr. Coates then went on and graduated from University of Michigan with a Bachelor’s degree in 1964 and then a master’s degree in 1966, Mr. Coates then went on to devote his life to public administration. He started his career in Saginaw Michigan, from there moving to Muscatine Iowa, and then to Bowling Green Kentucky when he was City Manager for 28 years, overseeing numerous projects and improvements in city services to Bowling Green and was proud of the work the city employees in making the city a better place.
Mr. Coates is survived by his wife of 57 years, Christine Gardner Coates, Son, John Coates (Karen Wozniak). Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Roger Jennings Coates Scholarship Fund at the University of Kentucky 1451 University Drive Lexington, Kentucky 40546-0097, in Chuck’s Memory. There will be a time of Visitation and sharing from 2:00 pm till 4:00 pm Saturday, November 26 at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel.
