Bowling Green – Charles William Cook, 79, of Bowling Green, passed on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at his residence. The Warren County native was a son of the late Arthur and Mary Elizabeth Pearson Cook.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Eva Jean Golliday and a brother, Bobby Joe Cook.
He was a member and deacon of Pleasant View Baptist Church and a member of The Brotherhood.
Charles was employed at Holley for many years. Charles enjoyed drag racing, hunting and fishing and spending time with his family.
His survivors are his wife Lola Cook; children, James Earl Cook, Charles William Cook, Jr (Felisha) and Sherita Hawkins; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Charles’ Going Home Celebration will be 12 noon Saturday at Pleasant View Baptist Church with burial at Icy Sink Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel and Saturday 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the church.
