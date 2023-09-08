BROWNSVILLE - Charlie W. Whittinghill, age 85 of Brownsville, peacefully departed this life at his home on September 6, 2023. The Edmonson County native was born on September 15, 1937 to the late Willard and Elzo Chambers Whittinghill. He was married to his loving and devoted wife, Peggy Alexander Whittinghill, until they were parted by her death on November 9, 1997.
Charlie served our country during the Vietnam War in the U.S. Air Force. He retired from the military and returned to Kentucky, where he received his bachelor’s degree and worked as an administrative officer at the Great Onyx Job Corps. After retiring for the second time, he went on to be elected as the Edmonson County Jailer for two terms. Charlie was an all-star athlete during his youth, and excelled in all sports. However, his greatest accomplishment was when he was saved as a young man at Kyrock United Baptist Church.
He leaves to honor his memory— his children, Cindy Rich (Jeff), James Whittinghill and Michelle Buttram (Joe) all of Smiths Grove; grandchildren, Joey Carnes (Lindsay), Miranda Thomas (Austin), Clay Buttram (Raley) and Hunter Buttram (Cleo); five great-grandchildren; siblings, Bill Whittinghill (Ruth), Glen Whittinghill (Sue), Norma Crawford and Darrell Whittinghill, along with several nieces and nephews. Besides his wife and parents, he was also preceded in death by his daughter, Sharon A. Whittinghill and siblings, Vernetia Weinstein, Carl Whittinghill, Sam Whittinghill, Bob Whittinghill and Gary Whittinghill. Visitation will be from 3 - 7 PM, Saturday, September 9 and 10 AM - 4 PM, Sunday, September 10 at Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel. The funeral service will be at 4 PM, Sunday, September 10 at Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel. Interment will be in Alexander Cemetery with graveside military honors by Nesbit Alexander Memorial Post #6937 VFW. Memorial contributions can be made to: Alexander Cemetery Fund, c/o Victor Alexander, 394 Lock Road, Brownsville, KY 42210.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel. Online condolences can be made at www.pattonfuneralhome.com.
