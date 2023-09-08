BROWNSVILLE - Charlie W. Whittinghill, age 85 of Brownsville, peacefully departed this life at his home on September 6, 2023. The Edmonson County native was born on September 15, 1937 to the late Willard and Elzo Chambers Whittinghill. He was married to his loving and devoted wife, Peggy Alexander Whittinghill, until they were parted by her death on November 9, 1997.