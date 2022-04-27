Bowling Green – Charlie Wood Tully, of Bowling Green KY, died April 22, 2022 after an extended illness with cancer. She was 95 years young. Charlie was proud of her Kentucky roots and heritage. A child of the Great Depression, she remembered life before modern conveniences but also fondly the many days she spent in her early years with her Aunt Edith and her many cousins in rural Warren County. She lived in ‘town’ in Bowling Green during her grade school years and later her family moved back to the country where she attended South Warren High School, was a cheerleader, and graduated class of 1945. While attending Western University she majored in Home Economics. She always loved home making, cooking, nutrition, sewing her own clothes, and taking good care of herself and her family. During her short time at Western she met and later married Robert Davenport and had three children. They eventually settled in West Palm Beach Florida where she lived for many years raising her family and working as a state employee before retiring. In her golden years she met and married Fran Tully and with him she returned back to her hometown Bowling Green. In their time together they enjoying traveling, visiting their many grandchildren, and socializing with dear friends. She was a champion bridge player. She traveled the world including southeast Asia, China, Europe, around the tip of South America and cruising the Mediterranean. Charlie was a remarkably strong and independent woman, she even traveled solo to Israel in her early 90’s. Charlie was admired and known for her vitality, good looks, charm, and outgoing personality. She was envied for her impeccable fashion sense. She was always full of life, truly one of a kind, loved by many, and an integral part of her children’s and stepchildren’s families teaching them to have a positive outlook and attitude. For the women in her life she was a beacon of strength and an exemplary role model on how to take care of yourself. She is survived by her daughters Karen (Jay) Rua and Leah Rowland, grandchildren Jeff Rua, April (James) Isgett, Lynsey (Randy) Peterson, Justin (Racquel) Rowland, Laura Davenport, Susan (Matthew) Kauffmann, and Jennifer Lee (James) Powell, and great-grandchildren Jeffrey and Jared Rua, Carson Isgett, Gabriel and Eleanor Peterson, Immanuel Rowland, and Beatrice and Twyla Kauffmann. She is also survived by her sisters Joan Creek, Shela (Dorsey) Dick, and Sandra Smith. She is preceded in death by her son Steven Davenport. Visitation will be 12-2 pm followed by her funeral service at 2:00pm on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel in Bowling Green. Burial will follow at Old Union Church Cemetery, just a short distance from where she was born and at the church her great grandfather help to start. Family and friends are invited to stay for a family style meal and a time of fellowship and remembrance in the fellowship hall after burial. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Old Union Church Cemetery Fund.
