Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Kentucky... Green River at Woodbury affecting Butler and Warren Counties. ...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Kentucky... Green River at Rochester affecting Butler, Ohio and Muhlenberg Counties. .Heavy rain from the past week will cause the river to rise. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flood Advisory means minor flooding is possible and rivers are forecast to exceed bankfull. If you are in the advisory area remain alert to possible flooding, or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk. The next statement will be issued with Wednesday morning. && ...The Flood Advisory is now in effect until further notice... The Flood Advisory continues for the Green River at Woodbury. * Until further notice. * At 3:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 25.3 feet. * Action stage is 24.0 feet. * Flood stage is 26.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to near 24 feet before rising to a crest of 25.9 feet Thursday evening. &&