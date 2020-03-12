Bowling Green - Charlotte "Gidget" Ann Majors, 58, of Bowling Green passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at The Medical Center of Bowling Green. The Bowling Green native was the daughter of the late Raymond Finn and Alta Mae Littrell Finn. She is also preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Michael Loyed Sr.; a son, Charles "Spunky" Michael Loyed Jr.; three sisters, Shirley Mills, Martha Adamson, and Jean Keown; three brothers, William Finn, Johney Finn, and Kenny Finn.
She attended Warren Central High School and worked as a laundry supervisor.
She is survived by her husband, Adam Majors; one son, Kevin Wayne Loyed; one sister, Virginia Phelps (Toby); four brothers, Charles Finn (Wanda), Larry Finn (Linda), Gary Finn (Sandy), and Wayne Green; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are scheduled on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial to follow at Bowling Green Gardens. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
