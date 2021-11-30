Bowling Green – Charlotte Hendrick, 68 of Bowling Green passed peacefully at the Hospice House surrounded by her loving family on Monday, November 29 2021. The Warren County native is a daughter of the late Julian Hendrick and Virginia McCormack Hendrick who survives. She was a Registered Nurse at Greenview Hospital and the Medical Center. She was a member of Sandhill Seventh Day Adventist Church.
She is survived by her mother, Virginia Hendrick; her son, Ryan Hendrick; a grandson, Noah Hendrick; two brothers, Steve Hendrick and Ronnie Hendrick (Sandy); one sister, Pauline Tucker (Ricky); several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. The family request donations be made in her memory to the Hospice House, 5872 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green, Ky 42104. Charlotte had a beautiful smile that radiated to all she met and she will greatly missed.
