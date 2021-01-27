Glasgow – Charlotte Joy Bowles Rigdon, 87, Glasgow, passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021 at the T J Samson Community Hospital. The Barren County native was a daughter of the late Wesley and Alma Riley Bowles. She was a retired clerk from the Barren County Conservation District after 56 years of service. She was a member of the Edmund Rogers Chapter DAR and of the First United Methodist Church.
Survivors include one daughter, Dr. Amelia Kiser and her husband Dr. Kyle Kiser; two grandchildren: Olivia Baye Kiser and Stratton Riley Kiser all of Glasgow; one brother-in-law, R. B. Stephens of Birmingham, AL; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Jesse Ray Rigdon; and four sisters: Dorris Stephens, Lois Gibbons, Ruth Edmunds, and Ivone Broady.
Funeral services will be held 10 am Saturday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Hiseville Cemetery. Visitation will be after 2 pm Friday at the funeral home. Alternate expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Shanti Niketan Hospice House.