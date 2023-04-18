BOWLING GREEN – Charlotte Nell Settle Morris was born on April 21, 1947, to Mira Wilma Harrison Settle and Lucian Depp Settle at her family’s home in the Roseville community in Barren County KY.
Charlotte graduated from Austin Tracy High School and briefly attended Western Kentucky University before marrying George Morris with whom she had a daughter that they called “TJ.”
Charlotte was preceded in death by George and her parents.
Charlotte is survived by her daughter Tommi Jo Carver, Tommi’s husband Bill and two grandchildren Sam Carver and Rose Carver. “These things I have spoken unto you, that in me ye might have peace. In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world” John 16:33
