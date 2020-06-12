Bowling Green - Charlotte Smith Rather, 85, of Bowling Green passed away June 8, 2020 at Greenview Regional Hospital.
The Bowling Green native was born January 2, 1935 to the late Robert Douglas and Dorothy Smith. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Wally Francis Rather.
Charlotte and Wally, a career Air Force officer, spent many years traveling overseas, where each of their children were born; Ann in England, Robert (Bob) in Norway and Joe in Taiwan. Additionally, they spent eight years over two tours in Hawaii, where they shared a passion for sailing together. Charlotte was a member of the first all-women crew to cross the Molokai Channel during an Inter-isle sailing race in 1971.
After completing her Graduate degree in Social Work at Oklahoma State and upon Wally's death in 1992, Charlotte returned to Bowling Green and began a 15-year plus career in social work as a CASA Case Manager in Warren County.
Charlotte is known in Bowling Green as an accomplished quilter, a hobby that has given her as much joy as the recipients of her beautiful work. She has also been a long-time member of the WKU's Hilltopper Athletic Association and an enthusiastic fan of the WKU Lady Hilltoppers Basketball team.
Survivors include her daughter, Ann Livingston (Mark) of Santa Fe, New Mexico; sons, Robert Rather (Melinda) of Las Vegas, Nevada and Joseph Rather (Karen) of Haymarket, Virginia; grandchildren, Charlotte K. Hutchison of Honolulu, Hawaii, Shanna Minn (Gary), Ashley Ernst (Michael), Brett Rather all of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Ryan Rather of Haymarket, Virginia; two great-grandchildren; and brother, Doug Smith (Lucy) of Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 16 at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel with visitation from Noon until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place next to her husband at Fairview Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy can be made to the WKU College Heights Foundation (https://www.wku.edu/chf/).
