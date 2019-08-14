Bowling Green - Charlotte Marie Smith (Bratton), 91 of Bowling Green died Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky. Charlotte was the daughter of the late Fred and Othello Bratton.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Willard Smith; her grandsons Gavin Smith and Seth Browning; son-in-law Joseph Maresca; and her brothers Paul Bratton and Jack Bratton. Charlotte was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many.
People were drawn to her sense of humor and kindness. She was a native of Warren County though she and her husband moved their family from Bowling Green, KY to cities including Vincennes, IN, Owensboro, KY, and Louisville, KY and back to Bowling Green, KY (which she considered home) before her children finished primary school.
Charlotte is survived by her seven children, Mark (Laurie) of Rockwall, TX, Greg (Julie) of McKinney, TX, Jeff (Sallye) of Louisville, KY, Jane Browning (Charles) of Bowling Green, KY, Mona Wilkerson (Danny) of Louisville, KY, Julie Watt (Dale) of Bowling Green, KY and Byron of Bowling Green, KY. Fifteen grandchildren; Suzanna Rycroft, Courtney Love, Samuel Smith, Joseph Maresca, Charlotte Mabry, Zachary Smith, Kathryn Bourne, Matthew Maresca, Alyssa Winkler, John Browning, Ashton Anderson, Danielle Wilkerson, Steven Maresca, Gabrielle Wilkerson and Gregory Wilkerson and seventeen great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters; Freddie Cole, Shirley Peterson and Mary Jo Setnicka in addition to many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Friday, August 16th from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. The Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 17th at St. Joseph Catholic Church where she was a member, 434 Church Street. A graveside service will immediately follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Joseph Catholic Church Restoration Fund, 434 Church Avenue, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101.