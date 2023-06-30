BOWLING GREEN – Charmaine Morgan Brown, 94, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on June 26, 2023. She was the first child from the marriage of Montford and Ruth Morgan, born on December 6, 1928 in Uhrichsville, Ohio; a loved ‘big-sister’ throughout her life. After Charmaine graduated from Uhrichsville High School in 1946, she entered a special program teaching first grade in Uhrichsville while attending college.