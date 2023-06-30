BOWLING GREEN – Charmaine Morgan Brown, 94, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on June 26, 2023. She was the first child from the marriage of Montford and Ruth Morgan, born on December 6, 1928 in Uhrichsville, Ohio; a loved ‘big-sister’ throughout her life. After Charmaine graduated from Uhrichsville High School in 1946, she entered a special program teaching first grade in Uhrichsville while attending college.
Shortly after earning a B.S. in Elementary Education at Kent State University, she accepted a teaching position in Mansfield, Ohio in 1953. There she met Wendell N. Brown whom she married in 1954. They had four children in the late 1950’s: Wendell Leslie Brown (Wendy), Richard Morgan Brown (Dickie), Robert Lewis Brown (Bob) and William James Brown (Bill) respectively. After her sons were grown, and while earning a Master’s Degree at Western Kentucky University, Charmaine took a teaching position at Franklin Elementary, Franklin, Kentucky in 1977. At retirement, she was decorated for her wide range of accomplishments after a lifetime of service in education.
In addition to being a nurturing and caring matriarch in raising four sons, Charmaine was respected as a diplomatic and loved mother-in-law. She loved to garden, sew, and sing in the church choir. She worked with The United Methodist Women, and did volunteer tutoring, helping children learn to read; she spread her gift of kindness to many and became a cherished grandmother.
Charmaine was predeceased by her husband Wendell N. Brown, son Wendell L. Brown, brother Robert Benjamin Waud, and sister Marjorie Milliron. She is survived by her brother Carl Morgan, sons Dickie, Bob and Bill, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews and twelve grandchildren.
Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 7, 2023 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until service time on Friday at the funeral home.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.