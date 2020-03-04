Franklin - Cheryl Godsey, age 62 of Franklin, died Monday at her residence. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Crafton Funeral Home where services will be held Saturday at 1 pm with burial to follow in the Woodburn Cemetery. A native of Somerset, KY, she was the daughter of the late Jack Holder and Virginia "Tootsie" Godsey. In the past, she had worked at Lane Bryant, Franklin Precision and Harmon Becker. She left her last employment to be a care giver to her Aunt Lillian. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister – Kathy Sims and brother in law – Donald Sims. Cheryl was a loving, caring and giving person who made everybody laugh. She is survived by her partner of 25 years – Shirley Wilson of Franklin; sisters – Jackie Noe (Tommy) of Shepherdsville, KY, Carolyn Fultz of Kenneth, MO and Jeanne Sparks (Jeff) of Indianapolis, IN; one aunt on her mother's side – Lillian Alexander; nephews – Michael Sims (Delores) of Broadhead, KY and Brian Sims (Taryn) of Somerset; niece – Kristi Preston (Brian) of Richmond, KY; great niece – Cynthia Ashley Sims and great nephew – Brayden Sims. She was also preceded in death by Chloe Wilson who was like a mother to her. Cheryl was also survived by other loved ones in her life – David & Beverly Wilson of Bowling Green, Tom & Rick of Nashville, Ron Wilson of Woodburn, Brenda & Ron Kirby of Westmoreland, TN, niece Amy and great niece Chloe Nicole and her 2 fur babies – Tippy & Topper. Visitation will be Friday from 3 pm to 8 pm and after 6 am Saturday at Crafton Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.craftonfuneralhome.com.
