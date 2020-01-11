Bowling Green - Cheryl Renae Johnson (Maiden name: Ray) was born on 4/27/1962. She passed away on 12/27/2019 due to complications from Cancer. Cheryl was survived by her loving and devoted Husband of 39 years Robert Johnson. Cheryl had 2 daughters, and 2 son in laws. Daughters: Cheris Garth (Leon Howard Garth Jr.), LaTris Price (Sammie Price). She had 3 granddaughters, and 2 grandsons: Aaliyah, Nicholas, and Azriel Garth, Adae and Audra Price. Parents: Janice Ray, and Ralph Ray (deceased). Siblings: Randy Ray (Nichole Ray), Yvette Michelle Rivers (Lloyd Rivers), Sonya Ray, Tyra Rowe. Cheryl Johnson was a very talented poet. Her goals were to publish her book of poems to share her beautiful thoughts, and words of comfort with the world. Her life was devoted to her family, and her Christian faith of a Jehovah's Witness. She enjoyed spending time with her: Husband, Grandchildren, Daughters, Parents, Siblings, in-laws (which were just like her family), nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was the most kind hearted, selfless, honest, humble, and hardworking person that you would ever meet. She will be deeply missed. Memorial service: January 18th, Saturday 2 pm (central time) Corvette Museum. Address: 350 Corvette Drive, Bowling Green, KY 42101.