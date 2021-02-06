Alvaton - Chloe Willoughby Forsberg, 85, of Alvaton, KY passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021 at her residence. The Scottsville, KY native was a retired employee of Holley Carburetor where she worked for 39 years.
She was a daughter of the late Jesse Ewing Willoughby and Zula Reynolds Willoughby and wife of the late Kenneth Forsberg.
She is survived by 3 daughters: Suzy Rupe and Peggy Ragan, both of Bowling Green, KY and Diane Minix, of Scottsville, KY; 1 step daughter: Ellie Dalme (Rick), League City, TX; 2 step sons: Eddie Forsberg and Johnny Forsberg, both of Tallahasse, FL; 7 grandchildren: Jeff Joslin, Benji Joslin, Kerrie Davis (Todd), Lindsey Ragan, Chelsea Pardue (Dan), Heather Fowler (Sam) and Jessie Freeman; 8 step grandchildren: Farrah Forsberg, Jessica Johnson (Hunter), Clayton Dalme (Marie), Tyler Dalme (Jacquelyn), Matthew Dalme, Taylor Dalme, J. T. Davis and Ashley Worley; 7 great great grandchildren: Kaitlyn Wilson, Jordyn Pardue, Matt Pardue, Madilyn Fowler, Jaxon Fowler and Jaiden Wingo; 8 step great grandchildren: Cayden, Cash, Camryn, Graham, Collin and Riley Dalme; Bowen and Emberlyn Johnson; 3 sisters: Mycola Johns (Robert) and Bettie Johnson (Chuck), all of Bowling Green, KY; Rachel Steenbergen (Roger), Scottsville, KY; 2 brothers: Kimble Willoughby (Brenda) and Glendal Willoughby (Phyllis), all of Scottsville, KY; several nieces and nephews; special caregivers: Rose Hulkers, Dianne Brown, Jessie Freeman and Jaiden.
She was preceded in death by 1 sister: Bernice Ravencraft; 2 brothers: Wendal Willoughby and Dorise Willoughby; 1 grandson: Nick Wilson; 1 nephew: Bud Willoughby; 2 sons-in-law: Scotty Ragan and Tommy Minix.
Funeral service will be 12:00 Noon Tuesday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Kimble Willoughby and Bro. Glendal Willoughby officiating and burial in Allen County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday and after 7:00 a.m. Tuesday until funeral time at Goad Funeral Home. www.goadfh.com