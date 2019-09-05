Bowling Green - Chloenita Willoughby Simpson, 82, of Alvaton passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at The Medical Center. The Allen County native was a daughter of the late Jewell Willoughby and Dahlia Railey Willoughby. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Laurita Sledge and nephew, Steve Sledge.
Mrs. Simpson was a member of Bays Fork Baptist Church and retired from Scottscraft after 29 years.
She is survived by her husband, Norval Simpson; one daughter, Sheila Voelker (Brian); one son, Nelson Simpson (Jamie); two grandchildren, Amanda Crump (Steve) and Andrea Voelker; four great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services are scheduled for 11:00 am Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Bays Fork Baptist Church with burial to follow in Bays Fork Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm Friday, September 6, 2019 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home and from 9:00 am until service time on Saturday at Bays Fork Baptist Church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Bays Fork Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.