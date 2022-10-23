Chattanooga, TN - Chris G. Timberlake, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022 in Chattanooga, TN. The Bowling Green, KY native was born in Rutland, Vermont on November 21, 1969 to Joseph "Joe" and Marjorie Fearon Timberlake, who survive. Chris was a well-respected member of Med Center Health for 32 years. After moving to Chattanooga, he quickly established friendships with his co-workers at DB Schenker. He devoted his life to spending time with family and friends. In his spare time, he loved to golf, play fantasy football, and have a "great time". His memories will be cherished by his loving wife of 27 years Lisa Timberlake; two daughters Madison Timberlake MacDonald (Ted) and Camryn Timberlake (Dakota Stevens); two sisters Jeannie Timberlake and Cassie Timberlake Cooper (Tim); Lisa's parents Bill and Darlene Sims; Lisa's brother Doug Sims (Becky) and sister Lori Douglas (Tad); and several nieces and nephews Brittany (Thomas), Nicholas, Katie (Scott), Fiona, Ryan, Callie (Chris), Griffin, Violet, Morgan, and Tanner. A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 6:00 pm at J. C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. Visitation will be at 2:00 pm until time of services at the funeral home. His family requests for family and friends to dress casually "as he would". Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society.
