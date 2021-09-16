Bowling Green - Christopher Neal Jones, age 54 of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021.
Born October, 22, 1966, in Bowling Green, Kentucky. He was the son of Larry Neal Jones and Alice Jones of Bowling Green, Kentucky.
In addition to his father and mother, he is survived by his wife, Melita and sons, William and John Jones and stepchildren, Jared, Melanie and Megan McKelvey. Chris also had a brother, David Jones (Rhonda) and niece, Mallory Jones of Bowling Green, Kentucky.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 19, 2021 from 1:00-3:00 at Lakeview Fellowship Church, 4550 Smallhouse Road, Bowling Green, Ky 42104.