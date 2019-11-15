Bowling Green, KY - Christabelle Cherry Pruett, 94, entered peacefully into eternal rest on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. The Warren County native was a homemaker, a former employee of GE, Kenrad, the ASCS office and retired from Fruit of the Loom. Mrs. Pruett was a devoted servant of our Lord. She was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Church of Christ. She is survived by two daughters: Paula Anderson (Dale), Lenora Isenberg (Greg), five grandchildren: Julie Anderson Eversoll (Brian), Angie Anderson, Emily Anderson Young (Travis), Paul Isenberg (Stacy), and Laura Isenberg, six great-grandchildren: Anderson and Jackson Young, Peyton Eversoll, Mariah, Luke and London Isenberg, all of Bowling Green and one sister: Inez Cherry Steed of Palo Alto, California. Three sister-in-laws: Victoria Jackson (L.W.), Gerry Utley, Daisy Nell Valkenburg. Three brother-in-laws: Randle Pruett (Rita), Marvin Pruett (Jonell), and Weldon Young and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Paul Pruett, her parents: Harry and Felia Belle Cherry, four sisters Alma White, Henrietta Embry, Connie Young, and Nonnie Pruett, seven brothers, L.S., Fred, Chester, Bud, Marvin, H.M., and Franklin Cherry.
Funeral services will be Monday November 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Mt. Pleasant Church of Christ. Visitation will be Sunday, November 17, 2019, 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation on Monday, will be at 9:00 a.m. until time of service at the church. Burial will be in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. The family would like to offer their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at the Charter Senior Living Center formally Bowling Green Retirement Village and to Janet Croslin for their devotion and loving care. Memorial Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Mt. Pleasant Church of Christ building fund, Big Reedy Christian Camp or Foundation Christian Academy.