BOWLING GREEN – Christena Jones Pedigo, 76 of Bowling Green, died Monday, May 1, 2023 at her residence. The Knox County native was a daughter of the late Limon and Stacie Proffitt Jones and wife of the late Carl Pedigo.
She was preceded in death by a son, Tony Dean Shelton and several sisters and a brother.
She was a caregiver and of the Pentecostal Faith.
Her survivors include her three daughters, Rachel Shipley (Kenny), Tena Disman (Gary) and Monica Smith; four sons, Tim Smith (Lisa), Isaac Smith (Jeanine), Elijah Smith and Bruce Smith; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial at Bowling Green Gardens. Visitation will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
