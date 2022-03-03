Bowling Green - Christine Hunt, 99, of Bowling Green, passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Greenwood Rehabilitation Center. The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Wilkins and Lettie Wheeler Hardcastle. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elwood Hunt; a son, Wendell Hunt; and two sisters, Hazel Hazelip and Lavera Garrity.
She was a member of Rocky Springs Baptist Church and was active in the Warren County Homemaker's Association.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm on Friday, March 4 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm on Friday, March 4 at the funeral home.
Mrs. Hunt is survived by a son, Marvin Hunt (Linda); two daughters, Elaina Scott and Pat Hunt; three grandchildren, Brian Hunt (Gail), Craig Hunt (Krista) and Karen Hunt; and five great-grandchildren, Kalyn Hunt, Carson Hunt, Mackynzie Hunt, Katie Heishman and William Heishman.
The family would also like to offer their sincere thanks to her caregiver, Zora Hays.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Rocky Springs Baptist Church.
