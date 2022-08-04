Bowling Green - Christine R. LaFleur, 80, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at The Medical Center. The Bloomfield Hills, MI native was the daughter of the late Charles and Rosemary Andres Miller. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph S. LaFleur.
Christine was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. She obtained a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. After retiring she enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren.
She is survived by two sons, Joseph C. LaFleur and Jeffrey M. LaFleur (Melissa); three grandchildren, Andrew LaFleur, Alex LaFleur and Aaron LaFleur.
A memorial service is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Broadway United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the church.
Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
