Franklin, KY - Mrs. Christine Baker Randolph, age 87, of Franklin, KY, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 6:30 AM at the Medical Center in Franklin, KY.
Arrangements are under the direction of Gilbert Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, 19, 2020 at the Sulphur Spring Cemetery in Simpson Co., KY. No visitation is scheduled.
Christine was born February 18, 1933 in Simpson Co., KY to the late Elbert Baker and the late Leatha Netherton Baker. Her parents moved to a farm in West Simpson County from Burkesville, KY by way of horse and wagon. She grew up on this farm, attended Middleton Grade School and then Franklin-Simpson High School, where she was a cheerleader. After graduation she worked as the principal's secretary.
She married JW Randolph, JR on December 28, 1952 at Sulphur Spring Baptist Church. Together they traveled throughout the United States and many foreign countries including Taiwan, Formosa, Japan and Hong Kong, China.
Christine worked for the Department of Defense at Ft. Knox, KY, Fort Monroe, VA, and at the Pentagon in Washington, DC. During her service in a supervisory capacity at the Pentagon she was awarded the Sustained Superior Performance Award.
In May of 1967, she and JW returned to Simpson County. She went to work at First Baptist Church as church secretary. She worked there for some 40 years before retiring in 2008.
Christine was a long time active member of Sulphur Spring Baptist Church where she worked in vacation Bible school and served on various committees including as trustee and assistant treasure.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by a brother William Oscar Baker and 2 sisters, Bertha Baker Hale and Iren Baker Downing.
She is survived by her husband of almost 68 years, JW Randolph, JR, a sister Eurene Ellis and 2 canine children JaJa and Skye.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Sulphur Springs Baptist Church, 2504 Sulphur Spring Church Rd Franklin, KY 42134 or to the Friends of the Shelter, P.O. Box 910 Franklin, KY 42135.
