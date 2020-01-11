Bowling Green - Christopher Collins Boling, 27, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020. The Bowling Green native was born March 30, 1992, to Mark and Michele Boling of Bowling Green. Christopher was a beloved son, brother and grandson and a kind and generous friend. Chris was a graduate of Bowling High School Class of 2010, a varsity letterman in tennis and swimming and a 2010 Regional Tennis Champion. Chris was also a member of First Christian Church and a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. He was a 2014 graduate of Western Kentucky University, with a degree in business.
Survivors include his parents, Mark Collins Boling and Michele Dillard Boling of Bowling Green; maternal grandparents, Dr. Gary Eugene Dillard and Marilyn Sue Dillard, all of Bowling Green; two uncles, William Ross Boling and his wife, Beverly, of Bowling Green, and Bradley Scott Dillard and his wife, Jennifer, of Brentwood, TN. Surviving cousins include Clint Boling and Mario Boling, both of Pittsburgh, PA, Jack Boling of Purchase, NY; Sam, Kate and Caroline Dillard of Brentwood, TN; his precious canine companion Bonnie and many other family and friends who loved him very much. Chris was preceded in death by his brother, Bradley Ross Boling, his paternal grandmother, Dora Settle Boling, a cousin, Benjamin Dillard; and his maternal great-grandparents, Nick and Alene Dillard and Curtis and Carolyn Bradley. Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at First Christian Church from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. A Memorial service will follow at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Cremation was chosen and Chris's ashes will be laid to rest along with his brother's at Chandler Memorial Chapel & Columbarium on WKU's campus at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to First Christian Church, 1106 State St., Bowling Green KY 42101.