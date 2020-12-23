PADUCAH - Christopher Don Ware Sr., age 38, of Bowling Green, formerly of Paducah, passed away Thursday, December 17, at his residence.
He was a member of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Nashville, TN, and a graduate of Western Kentucky University where he received his Bachelor of Science in both Business Management and Marketing and his Master's Degrees in both Sports Management and Organizational Leadership. He was employed with Western Kentucky University as a Topper Tech Consultant.
He is survived by his wife, Ashley Nicole Price Ware; two sons, Christopher Don Ware, Jr. and Carter Dell Ware; two daughters, Kori Keyel Ware, all of Bowling Green and Cristen Akiya Lynn Ware of Paducah; his parents, Emily and Timothy Ware Travis and Buster Morrison, Jr., all of Paducah; two brothers, Timothy Travis, Jr. of Paducah and Attikus Piper of San Diego, CA; several aunts and uncles; and his mother-in-law, Verna Price of Bardstown.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Reverend James A. Ware, Sr. and Glenda Ann Ware; paternal grandparents, Alvin and Dollie Travis and Buster and Roberta Morrison, Sr.
Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, December 28, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at Southland Baptist Temple in Paducah with visitation beginning at 9:00 am. Burial will follow in Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
We will follow state covid-19 guidelines.
You may leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.