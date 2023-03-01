Bowling Green – Christopher Douglas Neely, 40, of Bowling Green, died on Friday, February 24, 2023 at his home. He was born October 7, 1982 in Tacoma, Washington to Patricia Dianne Hentz Brown and the late Curtis Dale Neely. He graduated from Ohio County High School and completed fire training at Owensboro Technical School. At an early age, Chris always wanted to be a firefighter. He worked at Bowling Green Medical Center as a paramedic and EMT and was also a firefighter at Alvaton Fire Department. He previously worked for Bowling Green, Franklin and Ohio County Fire Departments.
He is survived by his wife, Alesha Dawn Neely; mother, Patricia Hentz Brown; son, William “Scott” Neely; brother, Gabriel Wade Thoms; sister, Teri Neely Goodenugh (Mick); and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and in-laws.
Funeral service will be at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory, Owensboro. A private family burial will be in Green Brier Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until time of the service on Sunday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Chris Neely Memorial Fund, c/o Davis Funeral Home, 3009 Frederica Street, Owensboro, KY 42301.
