Bowling Green – Christopher Douglas Neely, 40, of Bowling Green, died on Friday, February 24, 2023 at his home. He was born October 7, 1982 in Tacoma, Washington to Patricia Dianne Hentz Brown and the late Curtis Dale Neely. He graduated from Ohio County High School and completed fire training at Owensboro Technical School. At an early age, Chris always wanted to be a firefighter. He worked at Bowling Green Medical Center as a paramedic and EMT and was also a firefighter at Alvaton Fire Department. He previously worked for Bowling Green, Franklin and Ohio County Fire Departments.