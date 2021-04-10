Bowling Green - Christopher Gregory age 47 of Bowling Green, passed away peacefully Saturday at his residence surrounded by his loving family and friends. He was born in Bowling Green, Kentucky to the late Loyd H. and Mary Geneva Edwards Gregory of Bowling Green who survived. Chris is also preceded in death by his son, Jacob Anthony Lewis. He successfully owned and operated Chris Gregory Concrete, and was a member of the Woodburn Baptist Church.
Chris is survived by his wife of 17 years, Rose Ann Payne Gregory. Children, Keri Michelle Gregory, Chaz Kylar Gregory, Sgt. Christopher James Lewis U.S.M.C., Cassandra Lynn Lewis, Jessica Renea Lewis, Brandy Ann Johnson, Mandy Marie Ezell. 2 children he helped raise Peyton and Aspen Belcher. Sister, Angela Richmond, Brother, Jimmie Smith, Grandchildren, Kacey, Adalynn, Adalaide, Ian, Ella, Sophia, Brynlee, Nova, and Sophie, Several nieces, and nephews. Father and mother-in-law, Kerry and Pat Payne. Brother-in-law, Patrick Payne and wife Amanda. Sister-in-law, Tracy Payne.
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm Sunday and after 9:00 am Monday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. Funeral service will be at 11:00 am Monday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel, with burial to follow in the Bowling Green Gardens.