Scottsville – Christopher “Kit” Hundley Hancock, 75, of Scottsville, KY passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green.
The Scottsville, KY native was a proud graduate of Scottsville High School, Western Kentucky University and the University of Louisville Law School. He was a former Jefferson county parole officer, private attorney, public defender, 49th District judge and retired assistant Commonwealth’s attorney of Warren County.
He was a member of the Kentucky Bar Association, Rotarian and First United Methodist Church of Scottsville. He was a son of the late E. H. Hancock, Jr. and Seva Goad Hancock.
He is survived by 2 sisters: Sara Michael Hancock and Andrea Hancock Harper and husband, Bill, all of Scottsville, KY; 2 brothers: Matt H. Hancock and wife, Tana, and Benjamin G. Hancock and wife, Cindy, all of Scottsville, KY; his partner in life: Sandra Garrison, Bowling Green, KY; 3 nephews,2 nieces and 9 great nieces and great nephews.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday at Goad Funeral Home with Rev. Todd Love officiating and burial in Crescent Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday and after 7:00 a.m. Monday at Goad Funeral Home. www.goadfh.com.
