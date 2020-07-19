Bowling Green - Chris Gibbs, 55, of Bowling Green, Kentucky passed away Friday, July 17, 2020. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday with service to follow at 11 a.m., all at J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel. A full obituary can be seen at jckirbyandson.com.