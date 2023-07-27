BOWLING GREEN - Christopher Norman Valentine, 40, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, a man known for his ambition, compassion, humor, and generosity, passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Christopher, also known as Chris, was born on August 20, 1982, in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. Chris brought his infectious laughter and larger-than-life personality wherever he went and left a lasting imprint on the hearts of all who were privileged enough to know him.
His life was a testament to the biblical verse, "We have different gifts, according to the grace given to each of us. If your gift is serving others, serve them well" (Romans 12:6-7). Christopher served others well, not only in his personal life but also in his professional career. His entrepreneurial spirit and drive led him to become a respected owner, broker, and agent in the insurance industry for 15 years. Chris was a lover of the outdoors, his enthusiasm for life blossomed in the open air, whether he was mowing his grass, traveling or simply enjoying the serenity of nature with his cherished Catahoula Bulldog Arlo and Olde English Bulldogge Violet.
His passion for music kept his spirit vibrant, and his unquenchable thirst for knowledge, often found with a phone in his hand to broaden his perspectives. Chris also had a fondness for collecting bourbon, a hobby that was as much about the search for the rare and unique as it was about savoring the rich, nuanced flavors.
Chris is survived by his mother Faye Valentine, his sister Whitney Valentine-Malloy (Kevin), his nephew Ryan Valentine, his aunt Cynthia Sanders, his aunt Angela Valentine-Zinnerman, his uncle Dale Sanders (Clarissa), his grandmother Bonnie Sanders, his cousin Samuel Richardson, and his fianc? Holly Irwin and a host of family and friends. Chris is preceded in death by his father Norman Valentine, his grandmother Ruby Valentine, his aunt Sylvia Sanders, and his grandfather John Sanders. Chris?s life was a beautiful journey of love, service, and adventure.
He will be forever remembered for his infectious laugh, his radiant smile, and his unwavering kindness. May the love and memories we shared with Christopher be a source of comfort and hope as we remember all the joy he brought to our lives.
Chris Valentine chose cremation, so we will be having a Memorial Service/Celebration of Life on August 20, 2023 (his 41st Birthday) at The Historic State Theater Complex in Elizabethtown, Kentucky from 1 p.m to 4:30 p.m.
