BOWLING GREEN - Christopher Norman Valentine, 40, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, a man known for his ambition, compassion, humor, and generosity, passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Christopher, also known as Chris, was born on August 20, 1982, in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. Chris brought his infectious laughter and larger-than-life personality wherever he went and left a lasting imprint on the hearts of all who were privileged enough to know him.