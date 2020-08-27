Greensboro, N.C. - Christopher Royce Caldwell, age 55, passed away on August 22, 2020 at his Greensboro home, surrounded by his wife of 26 years and their three sons. Chris lived graciously and courageously with stage IV colon cancer for the past two and a half years.
Chris was known for his larger than life personality, infectious smile, big hugs, as well as his respect and kindness to all. He loved the outdoors; an avid mountain biker who loved spending time with his family in the Gulf of Mexico and in the mountains.
He received his Bachelor of Science & Master of Business Administration degrees from Jacksonville State University in Jacksonville, AL. His thirty-year professional career in the textile industry included serving as Director of Product Quality Assurance, Director of Product Management and National Accounts Sales Executive for Gildan Activewear; Director of Marketing & Merchandising for Alstyle Apparel & Activewear; and Sr. Director of Support Services for Fruit of the Loom Activewear.
Chris was born on September 3, 1964 in Sylacauga, AL and preceded in death by his parents, Royce and Lou Caldwell. He is survived by his wife Cathy Caldwell and three sons: Christopher Cole Caldwell, Camden Chase Caldwell and Christian Connor Caldwell; his brother Michael Caldwell; sister Lea Freer; niece Ashlea Freer; and nephew Dillon Freer.
Chris loved his Savior and family above all else. He lived by The Golden Rule, which was also his favorite scripture: Matthew 7:12 "Therefore, whatever you want men to do to you, do also to them, for this is the Law and the Prophets."
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 10:00 am at First Christian Church in Kernersville, NC. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Chris' memory can be made to https://coloncancercoalition.org/donate/. For online condolences, email inmemoryofchrisrcaldwell@gmail.com.