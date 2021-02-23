Cross Plains – Christopher Todd Compton, 55, of Cross Plains, Tenn. formerly of Bowling Green died February 21, 2021. He was a newpaper carrier in the late 70’s when it was done by walking or riding your bike and the paper came to your porch. He is a former employee of the Animal Shelter for Springfield, Tenn. He loved fishing, hunting, football and cars, cars, cars.
He is preceded in death by his father, Sherrill G. Compton, his grandparents Aaron and Mildred Moulder and Lee and Nannie Compton.
He is survived by his loving, patient wife Nancy “Missie” Compton of Cross Plains. Daughters Misty Bolling (Fletcher) of Joelton, Tiffany Harrell (Conor) of Utah, and Courtney Hesson (Josh) of Portland. Mother Lana Compton Wright of Auburn, KY. Sister Gayle Atwell (Bennie) of Bowling Green and brother Brian Compton of Cross Plains. Six grandchildren, Cameron, Madison, Hannah, William, Preston and Elijah.
Celebration of Life will be held Friday February 26,2021 at 4pm at the Cole and Garrett Funeral Home in White House, Tenn. Visitation will be from 2pm – 4pm at the funeral home.