Bowling Green – Christopher Wayne Sturgeon age 39, passed away Friday, January 6 at the Medical Center. Chris was born in Bowling Green.
He attended Warren East High School. Chris was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing and all sports. He was a true University of Kentucky Big Blue Fan. Chris is preceded in death by a sister, Casey Jo.
Chris is survived by his parents, Wayne and Anitta Gail Jones Sturgeon. A sister Chelsey Gail Sturgeon. Grandparents, Jesse and Jonell Baker Jones. His niece, Graceland Jo and nephew, Cooper Wayne all of Bowling Green.
Visitation will be from 12 Noon Wednesday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. Service will be at 2:00 pm Wednesday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel, with burial to follow in the Penn’s Chapel Church of Christ Cemetery.
