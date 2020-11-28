Smiths Grove - Christy Singleton Deacon, age 65, of Smiths Grove, KY formerly of Willisburg, passed away at 1:31 p.m., Friday, November 27, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington.
She was born in Versailles, KY on December 26, 1954 to the late Manfred O. "Monty" and Margaret Ann Jenkins Singleton. She was a member of the Oakland Baptist Church, a 1972 graduate of Washington County High School and a 1972 graduate of Kaufman Beauty School in Lexington. She was employed by Smiths Grove Travel Center.
Preceding her in death was a brother, Blaine Singleton on September 3, 2004. Survivors include her husband, Coleman Deacon; a son, Shaun Deacon of Yorktown, Virginia; a sister, Debbie Singleton (Ron Carp) of Lexington and a brother, Marty Singleton of Brockport, New York.
A private graveside service will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery in Willisburg on Monday, November 30th with Rev. John McDaniel, officiating. Carey & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.