Bowling Green - Cilicia Diane Penders-Womac, born August 14th, 1963 passed away in her home surrounded by close family and friends on the evening of January 27th, 2022. She was 58 years old. Cilicia is proceeded in death by her Father Bobby Dean Penders.
She leaves behind her beautiful Daughter who was her heart, Haley Womac-Merriman her Husband Jacob Merriman and their two children and the second two loves of Cilicias life Kembry and Kase Merriman her Grandchildren. Her adoring and devoted Mother Lois Penders-Cockriel (Lonnie), Her loving Fiancé Joey. Cilicia also leave behind her sister and bestfriend Cynthia Dean Kirby, her niece who she was more like a second Mother to Jesse Caitlin Kirby and her two nephews who she loved dearly Dustin Kirby and Heath Kirby (Maddie). Along with a large number of Aunts, Uncles, close cousins, and her best friends Anita Lewis, and Vinetta Pennington who were more than cousin but Sisters as well.
Cilicia was a member of Hillvue Heights Church and a member of the Bowling Green Emmaus body. Above all she loved God and her family. Most knew Cilicia was paralyzed in a wreck at the age of 21 years old but the life she held stands a testament to time that through God anything is possible. She was resilient and courageous. Cilicia loved her family immensely especially her daughter Haley and her two Grandchildren Kembry and Kase who lit up her world and she was on fire for. Cilicia loved being with family and friend, shopping around to find just the right gift to make you smile, she had the most contagious laughter that would light up a room and had the best stories. She was fierce and a force of passion that invaded all who were around her. It was impossible to be sad around Cilicia Diane Penders. Throughout her journey Cilicia was always the salt and light. She had a way of taking a bad situation and putting a twist on it that left nothing but a positive outlook. Cilicia always looked for the best in people and if she called you friend then you were always her friend. She was the most caring, forgiving, and tender-hearted human God has ever made and when her time was coming, she let it be known to all that she was ready to walk again on the streets of gold with God and her Daddy. Be the salt! Be the light! Be better for Cilicia.
Services will be held at J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will be Sunday January 30, 2022 from 3 PM until 8 PM and 9 AM to 11 AM Monday January 31, 2022. Funeral Service will be at 11 AM with burial to follow in the Bowling Green Gardens.