Bowling Green - Cindy Tabor of Bowling Green, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 after a brief battle with pneumonia. She was 59 years old. Born to the late Ralph E. and Carolyn Troxell, Cindy is also preceded in death by her brother James.
She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Kenneth R. Tabor and his mother Jo Ann Tabor; siblings-in-law Vicki Tyler (Roy), Kim Bowen (Michael), Franklin Tabor (Lauren), Michael Tabor (Holly); nieces and nephews J.T. Troxell, Sarah Troxell, Brandon Wood, Joey Tyler, Adam & Tony Tabor, Mason, Logan & Justin Bowen, Leah & Hannah Tabor. Cindy was a Surgical Technologist at St. Thomas West Hospital for 30 years. Always with a smile on her face, Cindy was very sociable and a happy kid at heart. She was a devoted wife and faithful Christian. Cindy loved her work family dearly and her special friend Karen Hutchens. She will be missed by all that loved her.
Visitation will be from 12-2pm on Monday, February 28th with a Chapel service to begin at 2pm at J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel, Bowling Green.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.