Bowling Green - Cindy Gensler, 87, of Bowling Green passed away on October 13, 2021 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky. The Milwaukee, WI native was a daughter of the late Arthur A. and Agnes M. Mercer. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Gensler; a son, Phillip Gensler and a granddaughter, Lindsay Nicole Gensler; and a sister, Susan Eisold.
Mrs. Gensler was a founding member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Cindy was a loyal volunteer at Greenview Hospital and served as a secretary at St. Joseph School.
With her passing, our family lost our matriarch. Our mother was a strong, resilient woman. She wasn't ready to give up, but her body was. She was our biggest cheerleader – the epitome of what a mom should be. She loved us so well. Her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy. She was active into her early 80's gardening and practicing yoga. She created exquisite hand-stitched quilts for each of us. She followed her British roots and always enjoyed a nice cup of tea and PBS British dramas and mysteries. She taught us the love of flower gardening, cooking and baking, and was an avid reader. She loved her Catholic faith. Moving forward in life will be challenging, but like her, we will persevere.
She is survived by one son, Mike Gensler (April); one daughter, Linda Green (Carlthell); three grandchildren, Melissa Keeling (Michael), Katie Rose Poole (Brandon), and Cole Gensler; a sister, Connie Hendrycks; and a daughter-in-law, Dana Gensler.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 pm on Monday, October 18 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm on Monday, October 18 at the church. There will be a private inurnment at St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery. Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Warren County Public Library, the BGWC Humane Society, or the Holy Spirit St. Vincent Depaul.