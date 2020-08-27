Bowling Green - Cindy Hix McCrory, age 57, passed away Thursday August 27, 2020 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, KY. The Warren County native was the daughter of the late Gerald Martin and Elda Hix Martin.
Cindy was a member of the Rich Pond Baptist Church, she was a loving wife, mother and nana. Her grandkids and the beach were her favorite things. She is survived by her husband, Mike McCrory; children Lucas McCrory (Amber), A.J. McCrory, Sheena Jackson (James), Haleigh McCrory (P.J.), Madison McCrory (Travis), and Tara Ann McCrory; grandchildren Austin, Addison, Finn, Atlas and Baby Tie Breaker, Cassidy, Kody, Caleb, Andrew, Kaylee, Shelby, Kyra, Brooklyn and Ryder; great grandchild Kinleigh; brothers Ricky Martin, Jeff Martin, Mike Rich and Clayton Hix.
Visitation will be Saturday August 29, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM with Funeral Service at 7:00 PM at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Cindy requested for her life to be celebrated by wearing colorful attire (No Black).