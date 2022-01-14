Smiths Grove - Cindy Williams, 68 of Smiths Grove died Friday, January 14, 2022 at T J Samson Community Hospital.

She was a daughter of the late Robert and Ollie Couch Beverly and is preceded in death by a son, Andy Johnson and a sister, Revenna Bowling. She was a paralegal and a member of Merry Oaks Methodist Church.

Her survivors include her husband, Phillip Wines and her caregiver, Henry Williams; her daughters, Sonya Goss (Branden) and Joann Coghill; four grandchildren, Kendra, Michael, Cody Johnson and Bobbie Jo Cones; several great grandchildren; one brother, Howard Beverly and several nieces and nephews.

There will be a memorial service held at a later date. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Grove Chapel.