Bowling Green – Claire Brawner Davenport, 88, passed away unexpectedly Friday, January 28, in Goodlettsville, TN, where she lived close to her children for more than 20 years. However, for most of her adult life, she was a resident of Bowling Green where she met and married the late Tom Davenport. Together they raised four children who graduated from Bowling Green High and Western Kentucky University. She is survived by three daughters, Teressa Broander (Jerry) of Goodlettsville, TN; Beverly Davenport of Franklin, TN; and Deana Ivey (Brian) of Nashville, TN; and one son Dennis Davenport (Laura Martin) of Bowling Green; nine grandchildren and 11 (soon to be 12) great grandchildren. Her nine grandchildren include Chris Broander (Kristi) and Ashley Burns (Neal) of Hendersonville, TN, Laura Cline (JoeDan) of Bowling Green, Ford Sypher of New York, NY, Sloan Sypher of Bend, OR, Dustin Davenport (Hadley) of Brentwood, TN, the late Dylan Davenport, Dalton Davenport of Spokane, WA; and Ben Ivey of Nashville. Claire is also survived by two sisters: Barbara Kilgus (Roger) of Bowling Green and Charlotte Allen (the late Lowry) of Goodlettsville. Her three brothers Herman Talbert Brawner, Dan E. Brawner (Shirley) and Robert A. Brawner (Nancy) preceded her in death. She was also a loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Claire was a founding member of the Southern Kentucky Genealogical Society and its first president. She spent hours in the Kentucky Library researching for friends and those who contacted her around the country for help with their genealogical searches. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and commissioned a Kentucky Colonel. She was also a member of the Goodlettsville Presbyterian Church. All of her children would tell you she was the strongest person they knew and the glue that held them all together. She led a full and joyous life. She loved to travel, she loved to dance and she took in more than one Elvis impersonator show. “Claire Strong” that’s what we called her. We will miss her very much. The Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 pm Friday, February 4, 2022, in Bowling Green, KY at the Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with visitation from 10:00 am -12:00 pm. The burial will be at 1:00 pm at Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dan E. Brawner Scholarship for Artistic Development at Western Kentucky University to honor her late brother.
