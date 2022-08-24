Bowling Green - Claire Lou Johnson Campbell was 92 when she passed away on August 23, 2022.
Claire Campbell was born April 4, 1930 in Madison, Wisconsin and grew up in Chevy Chase, Maryland and Glen Ellyn, Illinois. She attended Beloit College and did her graduate work at the University of Illinois where she met her husband, Kent. They were married November 28, 1953 and lived in Atlanta while Kent was in the Third Army Band. They later lived in Henderson and Louisville, Kentucky, Cape Elizabeth, Maine, Peoria, Illinois, and Champaign, Illinois before moving to Bowling Green in 1971.
She taught in Champaign and Dunlap, Illinois, T.C. Cherry School in Bowling Green and Rich Pond Elementary School in Warren County. She had many close bridge friends and shared much of her retirement with them.
Claire was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Kent Campbell; her parents, Adolph and Gwen Johnson; and her sisters, Gail Jardine and Sally Wardwell. Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Larry Long; son and daughter-in-law, Keith and Darlene Campbell; granddaughters, Amanda Phillips and Rebecca Long; and one great-granddaughter, Autumn Glovier.
She was a member of Christ Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kent Campbell scholarship fund at College Heights, Western Kentucky University, or Christ Episcopal Church.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 28 from 1 until 4 p.m. at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel.
