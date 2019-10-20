Bowling Green - Clara Frances Key Bell age 78, passed away Saturday October 19, 2019 at her residence in Bowling Green, Ky.
The Warren County native was the daughter of the late John Wiley and Maudie Ellen Eidson Key and wife of the late Charles William Bell. She was preceded in death by one son Roy Bell, two sisters, Betty Hayes and Dottie Wilson and two brothers Raymond Key and James Key. She was a member of the Hopewell Baptist Church.
She is survived by two sons Jimmy Bell (Janie) and Kenny Bell (Lana), two daughters Linda Carter (Tommy) and Lisa Bell and one daughter in law Yolanda Bell, 17 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, sister Sharon Hayes, brothers Tommy Key, Mark Key and Larry Key, several nieces and nephews also survive.
Visitation will be Monday October 21, 2019 from 4:00 PM- 8:00 PM and Tuesday October 22, 2019 from 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM at J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers lane Chapel. Funeral service will be Tuesday October 22, 2019 at 10:00 AM at J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in the Poplar Springs United Baptist Church Cemetery in Brownsville, Ky.