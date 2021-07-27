Louisville – Clara Frances Hammond, 82, of Louisville, passed away peacefully at home on July 19, 2021. Fran was a homemaker and member of Southeast Christian Church. She wore many hats and held many jobs throughout her life that led to some wonderful friendships. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl T. Hammond; son, James A. Spangler; grandson, Camden N. McCroskey; mother, Iva Copas Haynes; father, Milton Haynes; brother, Kenneth Haynes; brother, Carroll Haynes; and son-in-law, Randy Free. She is survived by her sons, Tony Hammond (Candy) and Rick Haynes; daughters, Anita Free, Kimberly Hammond and Sheila Martin (Gary); brothers, James Fale Haynes (Serena), Estel Haynes and Wallace Haynes (Darla); grandchildren, Michael Fagan (Kathy), Lucas Free (Amy), Matthew Hammond (Megan), Jacob Free (Natalie), Patience Siva (Peyton), Brooke Montano (Angel), Cody Russell (Keiara), Victoria Sutton (Brandon), Linsey Widener (James) and Trey Fagan (Victoria); great grandchildren, Landen, Mason, Nathan, Caydence, Jeremiah, Cody, Jr., Adalynn, Parker, Wyatt, Emersyn, Margot, Angel IV, Franklin, Melanie and Avander. Per her request, arrangements held in private by family.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Flowers & Gifts
270-726-2508
A circa 1822 Georgian mansion, was built by Major Richard Bibb, an early abolitionist and Revolutionary War officer. The antiques collection i…
270-842-7415
Founded in 1992 by Jerry Baker, the Baker Arboretum now covers nearly 115 acres. Built on a ridge of rolling hills in the outskirts of Bowling…
270-904-0599
One of a kind Raku, porcelain and stoneware pots.
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS