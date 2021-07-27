Louisville – Clara Frances Hammond, 82, of Louisville, passed away peacefully at home on July 19, 2021. Fran was a homemaker and member of Southeast Christian Church. She wore many hats and held many jobs throughout her life that led to some wonderful friendships. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl T. Hammond; son, James A. Spangler; grandson, Camden N. McCroskey; mother, Iva Copas Haynes; father, Milton Haynes; brother, Kenneth Haynes; brother, Carroll Haynes; and son-in-law, Randy Free. She is survived by her sons, Tony Hammond (Candy) and Rick Haynes; daughters, Anita Free, Kimberly Hammond and Sheila Martin (Gary); brothers, James Fale Haynes (Serena), Estel Haynes and Wallace Haynes (Darla); grandchildren, Michael Fagan (Kathy), Lucas Free (Amy), Matthew Hammond (Megan), Jacob Free (Natalie), Patience Siva (Peyton), Brooke Montano (Angel), Cody Russell (Keiara), Victoria Sutton (Brandon), Linsey Widener (James) and Trey Fagan (Victoria); great grandchildren, Landen, Mason, Nathan, Caydence, Jeremiah, Cody, Jr., Adalynn, Parker, Wyatt, Emersyn, Margot, Angel IV, Franklin, Melanie and Avander. Per her request, arrangements held in private by family.