Bowling Green - Clara Louise Williams Burns age 90, of Bowling Green, died Thursday, March 17 at the Christian Health Care Center. She was born to the late Arthur Williams Sr. and Bernice Young Williams. She is the widow of Billy Burns. She was also preceded in death by her a granddaughter, Amy Bentley, Brothers and Sisters James Robert Williams, Charles Williams, Doris Moore and Jonell Rivera.
She was retired from Eaton/Cutler Hammer from the Test Department and was a longtime member of the Barren River Baptist Church. She was a loving mom and grandmother and great grandmother, and devoted to her family.
She is survived by her children, Debbie Long (Mike), Mike Campbell (Shirley), all of Bowling Green, Bobby Campbell (Edel) of Mississippi. She is also survived by her brother, Larry Williams, two Grandchildren, Paul Campbell (Ashley) and Jennifer Habel, along with five great grandchildren, Tyler, Aaron, Ryleigh, Reese and Jared, several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. The family would like to thank each of the staff and caregivers for all the tender loving care they showed their mom during her time at the Christian Health Care Center.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm Saturday and after 12:30 pm Sunday all at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. Funeral service will be at 2:30 pm Sunday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel, with burial to follow in the Barren River Baptist Church Cemetery.
