Bowling Green - Coach Clarence Thomas, age 82, of Bowling Green, KY passed away on October 28th in Bowling Green, KY. He was born June 23rd, 1940 in Bowling Green, KY and was the son of the late Eugene Thomas and Fern Marie Thomas. He was raised in Morristown, TN and graduated from Morristown High School in 1958. He attended Western Kentucky University receiving a Bachelor and Masters Degree, holding a Rank One in Education Administration.