Bowling Green - Coach Clarence Thomas, age 82, of Bowling Green, KY passed away on October 28th in Bowling Green, KY. He was born June 23rd, 1940 in Bowling Green, KY and was the son of the late Eugene Thomas and Fern Marie Thomas. He was raised in Morristown, TN and graduated from Morristown High School in 1958. He attended Western Kentucky University receiving a Bachelor and Masters Degree, holding a Rank One in Education Administration.
He taught at Bowling Green High School for 31 years and coached football, girls' basketball, and baseball. In 2000, he was selected to the Kentucky High School Baseball Hall of Fame, Coach Thomas finished out his tenure at Bowling Green High School in Administration as an alumni director. Since retirement, he has owned and operated Clarence Thomas Construction, LLC and has also been an active Realtor in Bowling Green, KY. He attended Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Bowling Green, KY.
He is preceded in death by grandparents, Robert and Maude Brimer, Ike and Grace Thomas; his parents, Eugene and Fern Thomas; half-brothers, Tommy Neil Thomas and Jimmy Thomas.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Thomas; daughters, Joy Thomas, Gayle Thomas and LaShannon Hunt; granddaughter, Whitney Thomas; grandson, Chris McWilliams, two great-granddaughters and three great-great-grandsons. He is also survived by his sister, Bobbie Harville; nephew, Stan and Teresa Harville and their two children, Kaitlyn and Courtney Harville of Morristown, TN; six half-brothers and sisters, Danny Campbell, Doug Thomas, John Thomas, Norman Thomas, Sherry Raylls and Ann Jeffreries.
Coach's funeral service will be conducted Monday, October 31st, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens. Visitation will be Sunday, October 30th from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and resume Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral hour all at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Coach's memory to The Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society, c/o Lorri Hare.
