Bowling Green - Clarice Pearson Scarborough, 98, of Bowling Green died peacefully at St. Vincent's Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama, on January 11, 2022. Clarice was from Troy, Alabama, where she married Corporal John A. Scarborough on June 10, 1944, four days after D-Day.
The couple and their daughters, Mary Jane and Kathryn Jean, moved to Bowling Green in 1960 when Dr. John accepted a position at Western. After teaching at Warren County High and Bowling Green High, Clarice began her twenty-year career at Western in the Department of Modern Languages, retiring as Associate Professor of Spanish in 1984. She then continued to use her fluency in the Spanish language as a volunteer in the community, receiving the Jefferson Award in recognition of her assistance to the growing Hispanic community in Bowling Green. Clarice provided tutoring and translation as she helped newcomers get settled in their new homes. A gifted pianist, avid reader, champion of the arts, world traveler, and devoted WKU football and basketball fan, Clarice also belonged to the Browning Literary Club, Pierian Club, Current Events Club and numerous bridge clubs. For over sixty years, Clarice was a member of State Street United Methodist Church, where she served as trustee and circle member, as well as participating in mission trips to El Salvador, Belize, and Mexico.
Mrs. Scarborough was preceded in death by her husband, John A. Scarborough, and her parents, Clarence Poe Pearson and Mary Kindel Pearson. She is survived by her daughters, Mary Jane Parrish (Jimmy) and Kathryn Jean Patterson (David). Other survivors include her grandchildren, Bo Parrish (Mari-Etta), Ann Wade Shreve (Briggs), Andrea Conley (Mike), and Miriam Dineen (Jarrett), as well as several nieces and nephews. Clarice's eleven great-grandchildren are Charlie, Tro, Dottie Anne, and Millie Parrish; Will, Grayton, and Bennett Shreve; Kaitlyn and Austin Conley; and Collins and Caroline Cove Dineen. The family would like to thank Clarice's many friends who meant so much to her over the years.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00 noon on March 17, 2022 at State Street United Methodist Church. Interment at Fairview Cemetery will be private, with arrangements entrusted to J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
