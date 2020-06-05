Bowling Green - Claudia Frances (Kipp) Trammell, daughter of the late Mildred (Kelso) Kipp and Albert Kipp, went to be with Our Lord, Tuesday June 4, 2020 at AHC Nursing Home in Paris, TN. Born on July 7, 1934 in Bartow, Florida.
She is preceded in death by her husband James Leon Trammell Sr. She is survived by three sons, James Trammell of Bradenton, Florida, Michael Trammell and wife Billie of Paris, Tennessee and Steve Trammell and wife Gina of Melbourne, Florida. She is survived by 8 grandchildren, Christy Emerson, Michelle Humphrey, Ashley Trammell, Billy Trammell, Charlie Trammell, Brandon Trammell, Joanna Peroso and Anne Treadway and 8 great grandchildren. Claudia was a homemaker who enjoyed crocheting, traveling, helping others and being active in her church. She adored her sons, grandchildren and great grandchildren and enjoyed sharing her love of the Lord with her family. She will be most remembered by her family for her caring heart and Christian example.
Visitation will be Sunday June 7, 2020 from 12:00 PM-2:00 PM at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel with Funeral Service to follow at 2:00 PM with David Lanphear officiating, burial in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Westmoreland, Tennessee. Pallbearers will be: Brandon Trammell, Mike Painter, Larry Painter, Jordan Waters, Derick Grey and Will Garrity. Expressions of sympathy may be made to West End Church of Christ.
