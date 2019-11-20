Bowling Green - Claudine Keown, 90, of Bowling Green, passed away November 19, 2019 at Bowling Green Nursing & Rehab, in Bowling Green.
The Celina, Tennessee native was born April 18, 1929. She was the daughter of the late Cecil Brown and Eunice Davies Brown Ferguson and was preceded in death by her husband Ray L. Keown, siblings Lorene McPherson, Corrine Smith, Alfonso Brown, and Bobby Joe Brown.
She was a Christian and homemaker and was a retired employee of Scotts Tobacco Co.
Claudine is survived by a daughter Kay Brown (Jerry) and a son Larry Keown (Cheryl); three grandchildren, Sherry Brown, Chelsie Brown, and Travis Keown (Shannon); two great-grandsons, Blake Brown (Arial) and Gage Brown; two great-great grandchildren, Skyler Brown and Xander Brown all of Bowling Green. Several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 4 until 8 p.m., Thursday, and from 9 until 11 a.m. Friday at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel. Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Bowling Green Gardens.